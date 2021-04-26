Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $291.74 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

