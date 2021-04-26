Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,348.24 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,348.24 or 0.02514514 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $97.07 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00312635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

