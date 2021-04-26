Beer Money Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $447,243.05 and approximately $3,470.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

