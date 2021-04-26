Berenberg Bank Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 300

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 366.60 ($4.79) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.66. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

