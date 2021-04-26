Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $74.91.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

