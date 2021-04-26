Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

