Bird.Money Price Hits $182.23 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $182.23 or 0.00337968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

