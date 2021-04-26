Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $69,644.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,784,273 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

