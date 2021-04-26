Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.56 or 0.00154503 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $176.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.74 or 0.00413691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00239069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

