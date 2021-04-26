BitForex Token (BF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.37 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $599,872.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

