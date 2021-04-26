Bitgear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,113.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $31,113.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.01034310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00655260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,238.25 or 1.00137536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

