BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $198,183.32

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $198,183.32 and approximately $64.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00512567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.22 or 0.02546794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,742,750 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

