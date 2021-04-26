BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded down $7.08 on Monday, reaching $525.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

