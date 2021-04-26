BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.03. 66,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $259.51 and a one year high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

