BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $614.61. 163,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. The company has a market cap of $382.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.