BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $101,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.62. 21,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,719. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

