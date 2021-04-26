BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.13 million. BlackLine posted sales of $82.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $412.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.81 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

