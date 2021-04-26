BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $82,236.57 and approximately $161.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006311 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,782,097 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

