Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,748.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.