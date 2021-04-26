Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE BE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.