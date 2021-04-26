BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE ZAG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.72. 109,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.33. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.01.

