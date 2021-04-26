BMO Capital Markets Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.48.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.37. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

