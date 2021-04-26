BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ZEB stock opened at C$33.95 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$20.57 and a 1-year high of C$33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.69.

