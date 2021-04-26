Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.