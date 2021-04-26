Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 27,605 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

