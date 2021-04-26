Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,813,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $529,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

