Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,610 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

