Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

