Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

