Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

