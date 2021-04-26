Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

