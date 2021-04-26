Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

