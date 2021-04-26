Bokf Na Buys 49,937 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,445.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

