Bokf Na Purchases 7,372 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

