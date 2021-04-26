Bokf Na Sells 1,428 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bokf Na cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

