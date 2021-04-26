Bokf Na Sells 6,378 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.21 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

