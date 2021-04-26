Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,980 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

