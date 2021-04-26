Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.22% of American Financial Group worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $123.78 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.