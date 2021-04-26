Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,553 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

DHR stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.