Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,212 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $136.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

