Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

