Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up to $44.63

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $46.49. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

