Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.