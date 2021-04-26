Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

