Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $9.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $56.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $59.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRIX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIX stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 296,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,762. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

