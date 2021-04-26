Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 183,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,627,664. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.