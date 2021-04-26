Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post sales of $92.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $91.85 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $380.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $380.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vicor by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 39.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,441. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 516.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Vicor has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.