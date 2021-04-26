Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.44 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

