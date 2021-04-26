Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Olin reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 426.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. 1,012,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

