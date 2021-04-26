Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

